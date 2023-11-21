The Christmas Cookies from Greg Blake

Greg Blake, singer, songwriter, guitarist/vocalist with Special Consensus, and the reigning IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year, has an entry in this year’s bluegrass Christmas song tally. It’s one from his current album, People, Places and Songs, called The Christmas Cookies.

Blake explained a bit about why he likes this song so well, how he found it, and why it’s an important message this time of year.

“One of my all-time favorite songwriters is Martha Trachtenberg of Long Island, NY. I’ve stayed in her and her husband, Tom’s, home many times when gigging out on the East Coast. She and Tom wrote this one together. It exemplifies the theme of the album … ‘the people you’ve encountered, and places you’ve been along life’s path that make a significant enough impact that you’re forever changed …’

The message of Christmas has been so diluted over time … not just by commercialism, but by a good majority of modern Christian teaching. I think this song is a good contemporary rendering of what Christmas is all about.”

It’s a lovely ballad that demonstrates why Greg has become so well respected as a singer in bluegrass. The Christmas Cookies reminds us that giving is more blessed than receiving, and that faith is what is missing in so many of our lives.

Have a listen…

Be sure to add this one to your Christmas playlist.

The Christmas Cookies by Greg Blake, and his full People, Places and Songs album on Turnberry Records, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

