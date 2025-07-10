The Caverns named ACM Theater of the Year

The Caverns, an underground music venue in Pelham, TN which regularly hosts bluegrass artists, has been named the 2025 Theater of the Year in the Academy of Country Music Industry Awards.

Located more than 300 feet below the surface of the earth, The Caverns theater offers natural acoustic resonance and a roughly 60° air temperature year round, combined with a state-of-the-art light and sound system for a truly memorable concert experience. It is the site where the PBS television series, The Caverns Sessions, formerly Bluegrass Underground, is filmed.

General Manager Joe Lurgio says that their entire organization is thrilled with this acknowledgment.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from the Academy of Country Music. It’s a testament to the incredible team that makes live music happen in our unique venue, and to the artists and fans who bring the cave to life night after night.”

But there is much more at The Caverns than just an underground theater. They have also built an above-ground music stage where they host an annual bluegrass festival, CaveFest, each October, camping and yurt rentals for folks who travel to attend concerts, and a tavern open before all shows.

Cave tours are available daily for folks interested in exploring the underground environment, and they host a summer camp for youngsters in July. Private events can also be held in the caves.

Congratulations to The Caverns for this award. They will accept it during the ACM Honors show on August 20 in Nashville.