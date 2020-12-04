The Caverns announces above ground, distanced shows in 2021

In the midst of mostly bad news about COVID-19 restrictions, here something positive to report.

The Caverns, home of PBS TV program Bluegrass Underground in Pelham, TN, has announced a series of above-ground concerts in spring 2021. Shows underground are still restricted, but the outdoor amphitheater at The Caverns has the ability to present socially-distanced performances, and they have chosen three top bluegrass acts to start things off.

Todd Mayo, owner of The Caverns says that they have everything planned with viral concerns in mind.

“In 2020, we successfully brought back live music in a responsible way with 4 nights of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. We understand the seriousness of the current situation, and have worked hard to plan events with COVID-19 mitigation precautions in place that adhere to the State of Tennessee’s ‘Tennessee Pledge,’ based on CDC guidance to reopen responsibly. These amazing bluegrass shows are just the start of a wide variety of programming we’ll present in our new amphitheater in early 2021!”

Here are the dates, with tickets going on sale today.

March 28 – Steep Canyon Rangers

April 10 – The Steeldrivers

April 18 – Del McCoury Band

Tickets to all three concerts can be purchased now online.

More news like this please!