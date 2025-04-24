The Bug video from Ashby Frank

Mountain Home Music has released an animated video for their current single from Nashville singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ashby Frank. It’s his cut of The Bug, a song that goes back almost 35 years to British rocker Mark Knopfler.

A native North Carolinian, Ashby has been professionally involved in bluegrass since his teens, these days working primarily as a first call fill-in with top touring acts like The Earls of Leicester, Lonesome River Band, and Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. He is a past member of Special Consensus and the Marty Raybon Band, and is doing shows now with John Cowan’s HercuLeons.

As a songwriter, he has seen cuts recorded by Junior Sisk, Lonesome River Band, Marty Raybon, Amanda Cook, Dale Ann Bradley, and Lindley Creek.

Frank explained how The Bug made its way to him from Knopfler, through an intermediary.

“I remember singing along to Mary Chapin Carpenter’s recording of The Bug when I was a kid. I wasn’t aware that it was a cover until several years later, when I heard the original recording by Dire Straits, and discovered that it was written by Mark Knopfler. Of course Mark’s had several other songs that he composed re-recorded and made into ‘luegrass hits. Marbletown by Blue Highway is the first that comes to mind.

I took it into the studio as a ‘maybe’ on my list, but after running through some potential arrangements with the guys, I realized that it was going to be super cool with a bluegrass meets jam band treatment. Of course, when you have Travis Anderson, Seth Taylor, Matt Menefee, Tony Creasman, and Jaelee Roberts recording with you, you can hardly ever go wrong. I’m so proud of what wound up being the finished product.

As far as the video, my buddy Clint Keller, who was the director and producer for all of our Darrell Brothers videos back a few years ago, came up with the idea. He’s a Tennessee native, and so the concept of a tour through the state was what he thought of when I played him the song. I smiled through watching the video the first time, and got a kick out of all the landmarks he featured.

I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

So why wait? Have a look and listen…

The Bug is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

It will be included on the next Ashby Frank album with Mountain Home.