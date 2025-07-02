The Bonfire Sessions – Tidalwave Road

Based in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Tidalwave Road grabbed the bluegrass world’s attention after winning the SamJam Band Competition in 2023. Their grand prize was three days of studio time at Bonfire Studios in Piedmont, SC. The aptly named EP, The Bonfire Sessions on Pinecastle Records, is the result of that.

All five tracks on this recording boast notable originality, all but one of them written by the group’s banjoist, Ben Parker. This EP opens with I’ll See You There, a song with themes of lost love combined with poor life decisions. This track is especially punctuated by the blood family harmony of Ben and Carlie Parker, who is the group’s mandolinist. Tidalwave Road also consists of Daniel Parker on bass and Robert Sulfridge on guitar.

18 by Jason Akemon tells the tale of a man who leaves his significant other for greater opportunity, but ultimately gets sent to prison as a result of a murder which occurred at a poker game. This track is an excellent example of Ben Parker’s gritty, emotional lead vocals.

Time and Money explores the common notion of working tirelessly to live a life that’ll win the approval of an uncertain partner, while My Tortured Heart is about living with regrets after making a dangerous choice, yet by the same token, having fun doing it.

The closing track, Open The Gates, is a gospel song which talks of relying on the Lord and longing to be with Him in Heaven. It ends the album on a cheerful and positive note.

The Bonfire Sessions is an enthralling debut. With so much soulful and captivating originality, Tidalwave Road is yet another band that has made the state of Kentucky proud!