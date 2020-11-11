The Bluegrass Special with Wayne Rice returns in San Diego!

Great news for bluegrass fans in southern southern California!

The Bluegrass Special, recently cancelled after nearly 45 years on KSON in San Diego, has found a new home. Show host Wayne Rice tells us that it will henceforth be heard on Sunday afternoons on Mountain Country 107.9, based in Alpine, CA.

Mountain Country 107.9 is a small, low-power station, but there are multiple ways you can find the show if you are outside of their broadcast range, about 30 miles east of San Diego.

Wayne says he is delighted with the show’s new home, and new time.

“The new Bluegrass Special will be on Sundays from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. (PST), a much better time slot when people are still awake! And instead of two hours, we’ll have three—so I can play a lot more of today’s bluegrass, along with classics, oldies, Gospel, and local artists. I’ll also keep you up-to-date on local bluegrass concerts and events once they start happening again. This will still be San Diego’s bluegrass radio program.”

He also points out five ways you can listen to Mountain Country:

If you are in the east country (Alpine, El Cajon, Lakeside) just tune your radio to 107.9! From your computer, or any other internet-connected device, use your browser to find TheMountainFM.com. There is a play button on the home page which will start the music! From your smartphone or tablet, download the Simple Radio app for Android/iOS. Once it’s installed, search for Mountain Country 107.9 and it will appear. Another radio app that works the same way is Live365. You can also listen on your Amazon Smartspeaker (ALEXA) or any Alexa-enabled device like Kindle Fire Tablet. To listen, you must first say, “ALEXA – ENABLE MOUNTAIN COUNTRY ONE OH SEVEN POINT NINE.” You only have to do that once. After that, you only have to say “ALEXA – PLAY MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 107.9.” On your AMAZON FIRE TV/ROKU device, go to the app store and download the free ALPINE CHANNEL APP. Press play to listen.

There is more than a full generation of bluegrass fans around San Diego who have been raised on Wayne’s curation of contemporary and vintage bluegrass. It’s terrific news to learn that The Bluegrass Special will live on.