The Bluegrass Heart of Bourbon & Beyond 

Andy Thorn with Leftover Salmon at Bourbon & Beyond 2025 – photo courtesy Bourbon & Beyond

Each September, Bourbon & Beyond transforms the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville into a sprawling celebration of music, food, and culture. With a mix of big-name country and pop headliners, local fare, and genre-spanning stages, the event draws tens of thousands of attendees each day. But for those who know where to look, the true heart of this massive festival beats in the small, tucked-away Bluegrass Situation Stage, a shady grove and shelter from the sweltering sun that comes to life with bluegrass music.

And what better place to celebrate the genre than in Kentucky, the Bluegrass State itself? Home to pioneers like Bill Monroe and legends like Ricky Skaggs, the state’s musical roots run deep, and Bourbon & Beyond has long honored that tradition with a dedicated bluegrass tent.

Inside, the vibe was unlike anywhere else at the festival: a wooden floor perfect for stomping, line-dancing breaks between sets, and an intimate, up-close-and-personal stage setup that brought fans face-to-face with the performers. It was a down-to-earth, homey contrast to the vast main stages outside, and the most heartfelt moments and liveliest picking often happened right here.

While Bourbon & Beyond continues to grow in size and popularity, one recurring frustration this year was the short set times, with the majority of the festival’s performances capped at just 30 minutes. More than a few attendees voiced disappointment that acts they’d dreamed of seeing were on and off before the moment could fully land, and several artists noted their tight time allowance.

Still, despite the time crunch, the artists in the Bluegrass Tent made every minute count.

Keepers of the Flame – Traditional bluegrass heavy hitters

Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

For those craving traditional bluegrass, Danny Paisley delivered in full force. With fiery banjo, rich harmonies, and classic high-lonesome vocals, his set captured the raw heart of the genre. A standout moment was their performance of Till Lonesome Comes Around, a #1 bluegrass single powered by heartbreak and drive.

The slower Blink of an Eye was a melancholic ballad on death and loss with the lyrics, “love is over in the blink of an eye… life is over in the blink of an eye.” Songs like Cabin on a Mountain, and lightning-fast picking tunes, showcased the band’s top-tier musicianship. Paisley’s presence alone carried weight. As his son Ryan proudly shared onstage, Danny has spent 50 years in the business, performed in 20 countries, played for three US presidents and Princess Anne, and was named bluegrass male vocalist of the year in 2016, 2020, and 2021. (He tied with Del McCoury in 2021.)

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter

In what may have been the most electrifying set of the weekend’s bluegrass programming, two of the greatest living fiddle players, Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter, took the stage to a packed tent. Trading scorching fiddle lines and heartfelt verses, the duo tore through a dynamic set of instrumental fireworks and deep soul.

They opened with a high-energy fiddle duel and later performed Outrun the Rain, a recent single about heartbreak and escape that they debuted at the Grand Ole Opry. “”he heartbreak in the rearview keeps the tears out of my eyes, ain’t got no destination I’m like a hobo on a train,” they sang, before diving into a swirling fiddle breakdown that brought the crowd to their feet. It was a masterclass in collaboration and mutual respect between two talented, dedicated musicians. Jason even stated that he thought Michael was the best fiddle player in the world.

Rhonda Vincent

Rhonda Vincent brought her signature power and polish to the Bluegrass Situation Stage on Friday evening, delivering a set that reaffirmed her status as one of the genre’s living legends. With decades of experience and a voice that can cut through any crowd, Vincent reminded the audience why she’s earned the title, “Queen of Bluegrass.” Her band was as tight and energetic as ever, balancing masterful picking with heartfelt ballads.

Rising Stars & Modern Voices – Artists rooted in tradition, forging new paths

Chatham Rabbits

Kentucky-based duo turned band Chatham Rabbits opened the weekend with a six-piece band, blending Appalachian roots with a playful, modern flair. Their story-rich songwriting shined in Abigail, inspired by the true history of female horseback librarians in the old-time Appalachian mountains, and Oxen, a wedding ballad written by Austin McCombie for his sister.

Sarah McCombie’s expressive stage presence, full of dance, charm, and theatrical energy, anchored the set, while their keyboardist added a jazzy, unpredictable twist to the bluegrass sound. They closed with Gas Money, a catchy tune about helping someone get home when that’s all you can give, a fitting end to a heartfelt and high-spirited set.

Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters

Caleb Caudle brought a warm Southern tone and poetic storytelling to Thursday’s lineup. Backed by The Sweet Critters, he blended bluegrass instrumentation with Americana soul, grounded in upright bass, mandolin, and steel guitar.

His set included The Garage, a nostalgic tribute to a now-closed South Carolina music venue, whose lyrics told the story of the deep inspiration he found in this venue when he heard a performance from a talented singer who never found fame, that made him feel lightning he has chased ever since.

He also performed Sweet Critters, a ballad he recently debuted at the Grand Ole Opry, a soft-spoken showstopper that lingered long after the last note.

Wyatt Ellis

Sixteen-year-old Wyatt Ellis walked on stage and asked, “Are y’all ready for some bluegrass?” Messy-haired and fresh-faced, Ellis launched into set that blended traditional fiddle tunes with fresh flair. His mandolin playing was virtuosic, but never showy, and his voice had a great country tone that felt natural and warm.

With songs like For the One I Love and a chilling coal-miner ballad (“searching for my darling deep here in the mine”), Ellis showed he’s more than a prodigy, he’s a genuine talent grounded in the genre’s soul. Backed by a band of fellow young pickers, Ellis represented the future of bluegrass.

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Grammy-nominated fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes brought elegance, precision, and emotional depth to her Sunday set. Best known for her work with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, as well as her solo music, Keith-Hynes proved why she’s become a rising force in the bluegrass world. Her playing was fluid, expressive, and commanding. A bright light of the new bluegrass generation, she continues to carve out her space with poise and power.

Picking Outside the Lines – Genre crossings and jam-grass

Thunder & Rain

This Nashville-based group brought a newgrass twist to the tent, blending traditional string instrumentation with sweet, modern songwriting and a feminine edge. Their lineup, mostly women, includes players from Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, and California, and their chemistry as longtime friends and bandmates shined through every note.

Lead singer Erinn Peet Lukes channeled the soul of bluegrass with indie flair, while fiddle player Amelia Ransom stunned with a smoky, jazzy cover of Long Hot Summer Day. Their version of R.E.M.’s Losing My Religion, performed with haunting harmonies and a soul-stirring fiddle solo, was a festival highlight.

Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers closed Saturday’s bluegrass offerings with one of the most polished and powerful sets of the weekend. Dressed sharp in all black, they moved effortlessly from barn-burning fiddle breakdowns to thoughtful, expansive songwriting.

Songs like Sweet Spot and Sunny Days showcased their lyrical depth and musicianship, while Deep End, inspired by new member Aaron Burdett’s jump into the band, became an electrifying anthem for living boldly. Their jam-heavy instrumentals teased everything from classic fiddle tunes to psychedelic riffs, even slipping in a Low Rider motif at one point. This was bluegrass for the modern age, sharp, genre-fluid, and endlessly engaging.

Bourbon Revival

Winners of the festival’s “Battle of the Strings,” this Kentucky-based group brought jamgrass energy and pop-savvy covers to the bluegrass tent. Their set included bluegrass renditions of Turn the Page, Billie Jean, Creep, and Everybody Wants to Rule the World.

The Final Note

Despite a leaner bluegrass lineup and short set times, the Bluegrass Situation Tent remained one of the most magnetic corners of Bourbon & Beyond, a place where the soul of the genre still echoed loud and clear. Legends returned, rising stars carved new paths, and boundary-pushers kept the tradition evolving, all within the same afternoon.

Whether you came in to hear a legendary performer that had played for presidents and royalty or simply stumbled in for shade, chances are you found yourself staying longer than you expected.