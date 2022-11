German banjo and mandolin player Sebastian Schroeder has released another in his series of instructional books through his Fine Folk Tabs company in Lubek.

His three manuals for the largely forgotten style of 2-finger banjo have been well received by serious students of old time Appalachian music, as has his tune book for Irish tenor banjo. Sebastian is also the author of Banjo Spielen, a complete and authoritative instructional method for bluegrass banjo written in German.

This latest is for mandolinists looking to expand their technique and their catalog of tunes by delving into Celtic music. The Best Traditional Irish Tunes for Irish Mandolin contains 120 classic tunes, including airs, hornpipes, reels, jigs, polkas, slides, and slip jigs.

You’ll find the most popular tunes called at Celtic sessions, written in metered tablature accessible to mandolinists who read tab. Copies are available in either English or German, in large format paperback or Kindle editions.

The Best Traditional Irish Tunes for Irish Mandolin is available for $14.99 (€14.98) in print, or $9.99 (€9.99) for Kindle from Amazon, Amazon UK, or Amazon EU.

Direct purchase links are provided at Fine Folk Tabs.