The Baptism of Jesse Taylor from The Goodwin Brothers, with Dale Ann Bradley

The Goodwin Brothers have teamed up with Dale Ann Bradley for their next single on Pinecastle Records, a new grassed version of gospel favorite, The Baptism of Jesse Taylor.

For anyone who hasn’t heard it, the song tells of the titular character, a hard drinkin’, gamblin’, and cheatin’ sort of fella, who finds the Lord and is welcomed enthusiastically into the church. It was written by Dallas Frazier and Sanger Shafer, and first recorded by Johnny Russell in 1978. It was subsequently cut by the Oak Ridge Boys, the Gaither Family, and any number of other acts in both bluegrass and gospel music.

The Brothers are a trio, featuring Jonathan and William Goodwin, and their childhood friend and longtime singing partner Chase Bush. All three grew up in eastern Kentucky where they honed their vocal sound, but now make their living in and around Nashville. Their sound is highly polished, and given to an acoustic country type of bluegrass, focusing strongly on tight, three-part harmony.

Here they are complemented by the lovely voice of bluegrass icon Dale Ann Bradley, who not only sings the high part, she also splits some verses with the boys.

Even if you’ve heard this song many times, it’s worth your while to give this one a listen as well.

You can find The Baptism of Jesse Taylor now at popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.