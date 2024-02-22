The Banks of the River video from Edgar Loudermilk

The Edgar Loudermilk Band has asked us to premiere their latest music video, a new gospel song written by Edgar with his mandolinist, Zack Autry, called The Banks of the River. It will be the title cut of their next all-gospel album with Pinecastle Records.

Raised in a Georgia bluegrass family, Loudermilk started playing bass with their group when he was nine years old, remaining with the family band through his teens. After some time with a regional touring outfit, he joined up with Rhonda Vincent, working for a year with the Rage before taking up with Marty Raybon upon his return to bluegrass. From there he joined Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, replacing founding bassist Ray Deaton in 2007, where he remained for the next six years until deciding to launch his own solo career.

Now fronting his own band, Edgar continues to write and record new music, appearing at festivals and concerts all over the United States.

The music video for The Banks of the River mixes performance footage of the band with clips of some of Edgar’s favorite fishing spots. We see Loudermilk on bass along with Anthony Howell on banjo, Zack Autry on mandolin, and recently-departed guitarist Jamey Pittman. John Martin Boulware joins them on fiddle.

It’s a feel good inspirational number with a catchy bluegrass beat.

Check it out…

The Banks of the River is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.