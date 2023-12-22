The Banks of the River from Edgar Loudermilk Band

Pinecastle Records has another new track from the Edgar Loudermilk Band, a gospel single called The Banks of the River. It’s part of what will be double release for the band coming in ’24, with a full secular project and a gospel one hitting together.

Edgar says that this one was a joint activity.

“This is a song I wrote with my bandmate and mandolin player Zach Autry. We wanted to share an upbeat gospel song that had the feel of an old-time fiddle/banjo number. We had a lot of fun with this one!”

And Zach adds…

“I really love the energy of this song! Edgar is great at coming up with good song ideas in his mind, completely out of the blue, and this is one of those. We worked on it going down the road and had it almost all the way arranged by the time it was put to paper. The track is STOUT and it carries a good message. I hope everyone is as excited to hear it as we are about playing it.”

Support comes from bandmates Jamey Pittman on guitar and Anthony Howell on banjo, with Loudermilk on bass and lead vocal. John Martin Boulware adds fiddle.

Check it out…

The Banks of the River is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.