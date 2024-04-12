The Banks Are Covered in Blue from Laurie Lewis

Another single from west coast bluegrass superstar Laurie Lewis‘ next album, Trees, is available this week, one she wrote with her fiddler Brandon Godman called The Banks Are Covered in Blue.

All Brandon planned to do was put together a lovely fiddle melody, but Lewis says that when first she encountered the tune, she was inspired to put words to it.

“When I first heard Brandon Godman’s lovely waltz, The Banks are Covered in Blue, it brought immediate visions of creek banks I have enjoyed here in California, with forget-me-nots running riot among the grasses. The lyrics were quick to come, and I posted them on the comments section of his social media post of the tune.

It was our first cowrite, and I know it won’t be our last. The title comes from a comment made by Brandon’s mamaw, in rural Kentucky. Apparently, she was talking about bluebells, but I didn’t know that until later.”

Of course, Laurie is a fiddler herself, so she knows a good tune when she hears it.

Support comes from her current band, The Right Hands: Godman is on fiddle, George Guthrie on guitar, Patrick Sauber on banjo, Andrew Marlin on mandolin, and Hasee Ciaccio on bass. Lewis sings the lead.

Have a listen to Godman and Lewis’ unintentional co-write.

The Banks Are Covered in Blue is available now from popular download and streaming services online. The full Trees album is set for release on May 21.