The Banjo Elf goes forth from the American Banjo Museum

The American Banjo Museum in Oklahoma City has found a new way to share their love of the banjo with the community.

During this Christmas season, Oklahoma City Metro retirement communities and assisted living centers can request a visit from The Banjo Elf, who will present a mixture of Christmas music and banjo comedy in a safe and distanced fashion. Playing the Elf is Museum Outreach and Promotions Coordinator, Lucas Ross, an experienced actor, comedian, banjo player, and public speaker.

An engaging performer, Lucas can either schedule a Zoom visit with assembled residents, or come by the home and perform for them outside their windows.

With many elderly folks prevented from seeing their families over the holidays by COVID-19 restrictions, Ross said he wants to do his part to bring some smiles to those shut in by the response to the virus – with a banjo!

“My heart goes out to those who are separated from loved ones. We’re just hoping to bring some joy or distraction this holiday season.”

The Banjo Elf will be roaming OKC from December 8-22, and anyone wanting to schedule a visit is encouraged to do so online.

Hats off to Lucas and the Museum for making this available in Oklahoma City.