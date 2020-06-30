The Ballad Of Calvary from Carley Arrowood

Mountain Home Music Company has released a second single from Carley Arrowood, which will also be included on her upcoming debut album with the label.

This talented young artist, singer, and songwriter has seen a good deal of the music industry at her tender age. As a teen she worked with her sister in a duo show in western North Carolina, and followed that with a five year stint with Darin & Brooke Aldridge after she finished school.

Now off on her own, Carley has chosen The Ballad Of Calvary, a story well familiar to Christians, which follows the life of Jesus from his heritage in the kingdom of David to the final sacrifice on Passover in Jerusalem. The recording captures her in a more contemporary Christian mode, with some haunting elements from the British Isles.

Arrowood says that this one came to her as a gift.

“All I really know to say about this song is that the Lord gave it to me. Three years ago I was messing around on the guitar while watching a movie called ‘Son Of God. And in the scene where Jesus is carrying His cross through Jerusalem to Calvary, the first line of the song just hit me: ‘He’s the beautiful Savior.’ I played some minor chords and came up with the progression, and I knew right then it was going to be an emotional, Celtic-sounding song. After that, my heart rate went up. I prayed, ‘Lord if you want me to write this song, give me the words. I don’t want to mess this up.’ Five days later, the night before our homecoming service at church, I was tweaking the last chorus and it was like God said, ‘Stop, Carley. It’s done.’ I got chills and started crying happy tears, and I sang it at church the next morning.”

“I hope this ballad helps listeners know that God truly does love them, so much that He sent Jesus to Calvary to die for them. But more importantly, as they’ll hear in the last line, the story doesn’t end there, because He was raised to life again so they may have new life in Him.”

Assisting on the track are Paul Watson on bass, Jet Willis Piatt on whistle, Zach Alvis on mandolin, and Evan Pitchers on drums.

The Ballad Of Calvary is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.