The Auctioneer from The Kody Norris Show

Rebel Records has released a new single for The Kody Norris Show, the first from their next project with the label.

This will be a big one, a number that has been a showstopper for this crew for some time, the venerable Leroy VanDyke hit, The Auctioneer. It’s one we all know, and have probably heard many times, but it really comes alive when this bunch dusts it off on stage.

Kody says that he comes to the song quite organically.

“The opportunity to release The Auctioneer to radio is something that we have wanted to do for a very long time.

This has been the most requested song of my career. When I was a kid, my mom was a bookkeeper for an auction, so I grew up spending every weekend at the local sale barn. I remember admiring the auctioneer and his ability to command the room, not only as a bid caller but even as somewhat of an entertainer. I would come home every night and try to recreate what I had heard and seen at the auction. I’m certain that my family and friends got many hours of entertainment watching and listening to me mimic the auction cry!

Fast forward many years and I found myself in the bluegrass world. One night at a festival in Kentucky, I was asked to sing The Auctioneer as a joke. Little did I know that this joke would turn into a career move for my show! Then fast forward many more years, during the COVID era for musicians, I had plenty of time off the road. Mary Rachel pushed me to go to Auctioneer School and it was there I became a certified Auctioneer!

We sure hope our fans enjoy our new cut with twin fiddles and lots of excitement of The Auctioneer!”

With Kody on guitar and vocal, we also hear Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. Ron Stewart adds the second fiddle.

Hang on tight, and give it a listen.

The Auctioneer by The Kody Norris Show is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.