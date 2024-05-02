Slovak banjoist Richard Ciferský, founder of innovative music accessory company Banjolit and banjo man with Bill Faster in the Slovak Republic, has released a unique and interesting project called The Adventures of Willo the Dwarf, which combines an audio CD with new, original bluegrass songs, with a children’s book he has written.

Sized like a normal CD, the package opens to reveal a 20-page book, with charming illustrations by Kateřina Hruschková, that follows the story of Willo and his search for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Each section of the book’s text corresponds with an audio track on the CD, and the reader is prompted to listen to the song at the end of each brief chapter. One can easily see a young child or grandchild wanting to “read” the story over and over, insisting on also hearing the songs that complete the tale.

Richard wrote this story in his native Slovak language, and then translated it into English with the assistance of Becky Buller, who also wrote one of the songs.

Willo’s adventure brings him into contact with all sorts of things youngsters love, like fairies and friendly dragons, and the moral of the story supports belief in our dreams, along with the values of love and friendship.

Performing on the CD are Michal Vavro on guitar, Richard Ciferský on banjo, Martin Burza on fiddle, Henrich Novák on reso-guitar, and Loes van Schaijk on vocals.

It’s hard to imagine a young child or early reader who wouldn’t enjoy The Adventures of Willo the Dwarf.

It can be purchased for $19 from the Banjolit web site.