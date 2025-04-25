The 10th annual Family Band Fest

The Purple Hulls at the 2025 Family Band Fest in Guthrie, OK – photo © Pamm Tucker

Family Band Fest, a beloved annual celebration of bluegrass music and togetherness, recently geared up to commemorate its milestone 10th year. This joyous event brings families and music lovers together from near and far in a harmonious fusion of melodies and memories. As the festival marks a decade of rhythm and revelry, it stands as a testament to the power of music to unite communities and create lasting bonds.

Family Band Fest is not your average music festival. From parent-child duos to multi-generational bands, this event is all about showcasing the power of music to unite and create lasting memories.

Started a decade ago by a couple of music-loving families, The Russell Clan and Wayne Murphy, the event began as a small gathering in the Cottonwood Flats with only a handful of musicians. The idea was simple: to provide a platform for families to share their musical talents and bond through music. With each passing year, more families joined in, and the festival gained recognition for its wholesome vibe and talented performers. From humble beginnings to a beloved community tradition, Family Band Fest has come a long way.

To mark its 10th year, Family Band Fest pulled out all the stops, and the lineup was jam-packed with talent.

The 2025 Ozark Mountain Music Association winner, Verdigrass, kicked off the opening ceremonies on Friday. With natural harmonies, Verdigrass utilized their skills both playing and entertaining. Followed by power-driven Cynthia Ridge, the festivities on Friday night set the stage for the weekend. These two bands embodied the spirit of the festival, with music lovers expecting a diverse range of performances that left them wanting more.

Saturday evening, Pearl Grace & Co took center stage with a testimony of faith that resounds with their pure harmonious voices, and skill at playing multiple instruments. Headliners for the weekend were The Purple Hulls. The festival was topped off with a Sunday service featuring The Russell Clan opening for The Purple Hulls.

The Family Band Fest brought the community together, fostering a sense of unity and harmony among residents of all ages. With opportunities for families to bond over music and creativity, the festival strengthens social ties and creates lasting memories for everyone involved.

In addition to the headlining acts, Family Band Fest is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local talent, as well as those who travel in. From up-and-coming young musicians to seasoned veterans of the local music scene, the festival provides a platform for artists of all ages and backgrounds to showcase their skills, and connect with the community. Families could be seen together in interactive workshops, talent showcases, and enjoying the camaraderie all weekend.

Beyond the music and merrymaking, the Family Band Fest also plays a key role in boosting the local economy and enhancing the social fabric of the region. By attracting visitors, supporting local businesses, and promoting cultural exchange, the festival enriches the region in more ways than one. With plans for expansion and continued growth, the festival aims to reach new audiences, offer more diverse programming, and create even bigger waves of musical magic in the years to come.

As the 10th year of Family Band Fest draws to a close, the echoes of laughter, music, and shared experiences linger in the air, leaving behind a tapestry of cherished memories. The festival’s legacy of family and musical fun continues to resonate, promising many more years of joy and fellowship ahead.

Here’s to the past decade of harmony, and the exciting adventures yet to come at The Family Band Fest.