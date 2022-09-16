That’s Why You Left Me So Blue – new single from Jason Barie

Billy Blue Records has released a new single for Jason Barie, fiddler with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the first since his Pieces album in 2019.

Jason had already established himself as a fiddler of note before joining up with Mullins in 2014. While still in high school, he won the Florida State Fiddle Championship, and began touring with popular Sunshine State group, Sand Mountain, as soon as he graduated. After four years with them, he moved to North Carolina and worked five years with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, followed by a year as a free lancer which found him fiddling with The Churchmen, Bobby Osborne, and Jesse McReynolds. That led to two years with Larry Stephenson, and six with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.

His new single, That’s Why You Left Me So Blue, reprises a Paul Williams number from 1953, and marks the very first time that Bobby Osborne and Doyle Lawson have recorded together. Jason also arranged triple fiddles for this track, and played mandolin, guitar, and bass in the studio. Barie also sings the low tenor vocal, with Jesse Baker on banjo.

For Jason, the historic nature of pairing Doyle and Bobby for the vocal trio, isn’t lost on him.

“Putting together this song with these two legends, Bobby Osborne and Doyle Lawson, has been another dream come true. You’ll be hard pressed to find anyone any finer than these two gentlemen. All I can say is that it’s about time they are finally together on a studio recording.”

Kenny Baker’s notorious black fiddle, which he used for years with Bill Monroe, was one of the instruments Barie used for the triple fiddles, playing the melody part. It belongs to Bobby Osborne, who lent it to Barie for the sessions. Fiddle fans worldwide recognize that instrument from Kenny’s monumental recording, Kenny Baker Plays Bill Monroe.

Have a listen – it’s a good’n.

That’s Why You Left Me So Blue is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can obtain the track from AirPlay Direct.