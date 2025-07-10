That’s What Kentucky Means to Me from Hammertowne

Kentucky’s Hammertowne has a new single which sings the praises of their home state, entitled That’s What Kentucky Means to Me, with guest vocals from a number of the commonwealth’s living bluegrass heroes.

Hammertowne is a festival favorite all over the state, and beyond, playing together since 2012 when they assembled to record an album for guitarist Scott Tackett. They all liked the sound, so they kept playing together under the direction of fellow guitarist, and primary songwriter, David Carroll, whose son Chaston plays mandolin. There have been some personnel changes over the years, but the songs and singings of David and Scott have been a constant throughout.

Currently, Hammertowne also includes Bryan Russel on bass, Brad Powers on banjo, and Steven Ivey on fiddle.

Carroll says that he felt called to write That’s What Kentucky Means to Me while pondering the loss of Bobby Osborne two years ago.

“Inspiration for a song can certainly come from a lot of different places. We have lost so many legends in this business in the last few years. The passing of the late great Bobby Osborne inspired this song.

The Osborne Brothers’ Kentucky is just an inspirational piece of musical art, especially to those of us from this state. His passing triggered the idea for the song, and once I started to write, it just really came pouring out. I feel like I could’ve written a dozen verses and still not covered everything.”

With lyrics that recall all the great bluegrass artists Kentucky has given us, the single is picking up steam now on bluegrass radio, and is set for general release on July 18 at popular download and streaming services online. Verses are sung by Rickey Wasson, Larry Cordle, and Don Rigsby, while David Carroll takes the lead on the choruses

It’s a very strong track, destined to become a new state anthem at bluegrass festivals across the commonwealth.

Have a listen.

Radio programmers will find That’s What Kentucky Means To Me now at AirPlay Direct. Everyone else will be able to stream and download the single next Friday, July 18.