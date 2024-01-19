That’s Bluegrass To Me from Billy Gilman with Rhonda Vincent

Newly-converted grasser Billy Gilman, who saw tremendous success as a country artist as a youngster, has a new single today with Pinecastle Records, a song he wrote about the icons of our music called That’s Bluegrass To Me.

And to sing it with him, Billy has brought in the reigning Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, who trades verses with Gilman and adds harmony on the choruses.

The song was written by Gilman with Dan Murph and Philip Douglas, and Billy says that they set out to create a paean to the rich legacy of our music.

“I wanted to write a song that is a tribute to bluegrass music and our heritage as a genre, and one that also showcases how widespread and diverse the bluegrass audience is these days – from New York to California to North Carolina and everywhere in between. And I thought that a bluegrass anthem would be even more complete if it had the Queen of Bluegrass singing on it, so I played it for Rhonda Vincent and she really liked the song and blessed me by agreeing to record it with me. What an honor that is!”

Not only does Rhonda contribute to this new track, she brought along the Rage as well. Vincent plays mandolin, Aaron McDaris is on banjo, Zack Arnold on guitar, Mickey Harris on bass, and Adam Haynes on fiddle. Brent Burke also adds reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

That’s Bluegrass To Me is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The song will also be included on Billy Gilman’s upcoming full-length Pinecastle project, expected later this year.