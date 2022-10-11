That’ll Get Me Through Missouri – new single from Larry Stephenson Band

Skip to content
Larry Stephenson has released a new single with his band, , on his own Whysper Dream Music label. That’ll Get Me Through Missouri
Written by Larry and Donna Ulisse, it’s the first track to hit from the band’s upcoming album,
Cast A Lonesome Shadow, expected early in 2023.
Ulisse says that she is a big Stephenson booster
“I am so proud to call Larry Stephenson one of my dearest friends, but even MORE proud to call this authentic, oh, so talented bluegrass friend of mine, my cherished co-writer! That’ll Get Me Through Missouri was so fun to collaborate on, and Stephenson sets it on complete fire when he sings it!”
The song tells the classic bluegrass story of being lonely out on the road, familiar to anyone who works even part time in the music. Larry sings lead and plays mandolin, supported by Derek Vaden on banjo, Nick Dauphinais on guitar, and Andy Brown on bass.
Stephenson says that it is already going over well at live shows.
“We just started performing this song on our set, and it flows so well. Some songs will do that more than others. Derek and Nick really shine on this good up-tempo tune co-written with my good friend Donna Ulisse. It’s a crowd pleaser so far, and sure to be in the set list for years to come!”
Have a listen…
That’ll Get Me Through Missouri is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
