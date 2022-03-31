That Train Don’t Stop Here Anymore video from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

We may not have Doyle Lawson to kick around any more, at least not on stage with Quicksilver, but the rich legacy of music they have recorded will be with us until the end of days.

Billy Blue Records is releasing a new single this week from Roundtable, Doyle’s final project with the band, and we are delighted to premiere the music video here today.

This is for the song That Train Don’t Stop Here Anymore, written by Michael Henderson and John Scott Sherill, which tells of a love gone sour. Doyle and the guys give it an extra bluesy treatment, with twin fiddles, in a driving, mid-tempo style.

Lawson tells us that he knew what to do with this one as soon as he heard it.

“When I first heard this song, I immediately could hear Ben James singing the vocal lead, and did he ever! Train themes have longed been used in bluegrass, and this one settles in quite well.”

It features the final edition of Quicksilver, with Doyle on mandolin, Ben on guitar, Eli Johnson on banjo, Jerry Cole on bass, and Matt Flake and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

The video finds them seated around the dinner table (not round, by the way) performing the song.

The Roundtable album is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD or vinyl directly from the Doyle Lawson web site.