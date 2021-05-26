Thankful – new single from The Grascals

Mountain Home Music has released another single from The Grascals, a heartfelt message of gratitude for blessings received entitled Thankful.

This song is conveyed with an easy-going, acoustic country vibe, set off by tasty banjo from Kristin Scott Benson and the tight vocal harmonies we have come to expect from this group.

Guitarist and vocalist John Bryan shared a bit about Thankful, and why it affects him so deeply.

“The lyrics to our new single are a powerful and wonderful reminder of just how much we all have to be thankful for, and especially now more than ever! I think this song really touched all of our hearts, which made it an easy choice to record, and we’re so glad that the writers – Daryl Mosley and Rick Lang – brought it to The Grascals. Thankful makes you pause and reflect on the truly important things in life, and where our blessings come from, and I hope all of the listeners will really focus on the words of this song. I know it has helped me keep a brighter disposition while not being able to travel and see my music family and friends — and you just can’t help but smile when you hear it. The Grascals truly are Thankful!”

Have a listen.

John and Kristin are supported on the track by their Grascals bandmates Danny Roberts on mandolin, Terry Smith on bass, Adam Haynes of fiddle, and Chris Davis on guitar.

Thankful is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.

Like artists all across the music spectrum, The Grascals are delighted to be back on the road this summer, playing selected dates all over the county. Take a look at their 2021 tour schedule to see when they might be coming to a town near you.