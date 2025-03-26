Thankful and Blessed – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Gospel music has been a hallmark of the bluegrass genre for generations. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are one of many bands who have made it a focal point in their repertoire, both on stage and in the studio. Thankful and Blessed, on Billy Blue Records, marks the group’s fourth all-gospel effort.

The opening track, He Sees The Little Sparrow Fall, was written by Conrad Fisher. From the opening notes of Jason Barie’s fiddle intro to the vocal harmonies of Mullins and guitarist Adam McIntosh, this performance is a prime example of the practitioners that Joe and the Radio Ramblers have become in the traditional bluegrass gospel sound. The group also consists of Chris Davis on mandolin and vocals and Zach Collier on bass and vocals.

Even Better When You Listen, by Rick Lang and Mark BonDurant, speaks of taking time to listen to what God has to tell those who follow, and make Him a daily part of their lives. With a strong swing groove, Chris Davis delivers strong, solid lead vocals.

One Breath Away is performed in the common bluegrass gospel quartet style with mandolin and guitar providing instrumental backup. This song was especially written for the Radio Ramblers by Bluegrass Hall of Famer, Paul Williams, and it’s well suited for them. The quartet features McIntosh on lead, Mullins on tenor, Davis on baritone, and Barie on bass.

There’s A New World A Waiting also utilizes the vocal quartet, but is rendered in the a cappella fashion. It’s a brilliant example of the tight knit vocal harmonies that Mullins and The Radio Ramblers have always maintained.

Journey On features the Radio Ramblers’ longtime guitarist Adam McIntosh on lead vocals. While the lyrics tell of having the Lord by your side as you travel down the difficult roads that life can take us, this song carries a message of pure hope and faith, one that McIntosh delivers well.

Thankful and Blessed not only adds another great recording to the Radio Ramblers’ discography, but also to the bluegrass gospel canon. With powerful vocal harmonies and strong arrangements, one can’t help but be drawn into these ten selections, each containing a faithful and inspirational message about the Lord, and who He is.