Terry Poirier leaving Little Roy & Lizzy Show

Terry Poirier, bass player with
The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, has announced that he is leaving the band and coming off the road.
A Canadian by birth, Terry has been living in Kentucky since 2009. Upon arrival in Lexington from New Brunswick, he went to work for NewTown, and played bass for them for the next five years. After that came nearly four years with The Spinney Brothers, fellow Canadian hard-core grassers. When the Spinneys left active touring in 2017, Poirier took the job with Roy and Lizzy.
But he says now that the distance between where they are based in Georgia, and his home in Kentucky, just brings with it too much driving, hence his decision to step down.
In a note to fans and friends, Terry shared his deep admiration for Little Roy Lewis and Lizzy Long.
“I first met Little Roy and the Lewis Family in 1994 at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival in Maine. Never did I dream I would end up performing with such a legend for the last three years. I will say you’ll never meet a nicer musician with soooooo much energy! For a bass player originally from Canada, this kind of opportunity doesn’t happen every day and for that I am blessed.
Lizzy is very talented in her own right, writing and singing songs from her own and the Lewis Family massive catalog. She plays about anything you put in her hands.
I want to personally thank them both and the other boys in the band for all the picking and singing we did on stage, and the time spent off stage as well.
I must thank my lovely wife Holly for the many days and weeks I was gone throughout the years playing music full time. It’s not just anyone that would be ok with that kind of work situation.
I also want to thank the many fans I’ve met in the last 11 years. Bluegrass fans are some of nicest people I’ve ever encountered.
Though I will not be on the road anymore, I will still be on Facebook some posting my funny stuff as always. I may also join in the odd local jam going on just to keep my fingers limber.”
Mark my word… Terry will be back on the national bluegrass scene at some point.
