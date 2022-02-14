Terry Eldredge gets special Valentines from West Virginia schoolchildren

A lot of people in the bluegrass world have been gladdened by the news that former Grascal founding member, Terry Eldredge, is getting back into singing and playing again. We had recently reported his involvement with the new side project band, No Joke Jimmy’s, and that he has been doing some shows with The Farm Hands.

Bluegrass fans have loved Terry for many years, even before his time with The Grascals, going back to when he played with The Osborne Brothers and Wilma Lee Cooper. His powerful singing has been remarked on since he was a youngster, and a great many festival goers have missed seeing and hearing him on stage.

One big fan, and friend, of Terry’s is Megan McKnight, a bluegrass musician and educator in West Virginia. Megan led the bluegrass program at Glenville State College for several years, and is now teaching third grade in the Lewis County Schools at Roanoke Elementary School in Roanoke, West Virginia. Her class is well aware of her bluegrass background, as she talks about and sings and plays music for them on a regular basis. They are also familiar with her husband, Luke McKnight, who is also a bluegrass artist, grandson of the great Jesse McReynolds, and long time friend of Terry Eldredge.

One of the songs she has taught the children is Where Corn Won’t Grow. They first learned it by listening to Travis Tritt, who had a top ten hit with the song in 1997. When the students asked if that was her favorite singer, she told them about Terry.

“I told them that my favorite is me and ‘Mr. Luke’s’ friend, Terry Eldridge… but that he has taken a break from singing. They all got this idea to encourage him to sing more, so they thought to send him ‘fan mail’ for Valentines Day of them singing.”

So McKnight showed the kids a video of The Grascals doing the song, which they loved.

In return, they made Valentine’s cards to send Eldredge, along with video of them singing along with the Grascals version.

Then Megan had them draw Valentines to send Terry, which were as precious as you might imagine.