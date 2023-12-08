Terry Baucom’s funeral arrangements

Posted on by John Lawless

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Terry Baucom, who passed away on December 7.

The family will sit for visitation from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, at the Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC, with funeral services to follow. The Reeves is located at 129 W Main Street in Elkin.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Monroe, NC at 1:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery afterwards.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Terry Baucom Bluegrass Scholarship Fund in care of:

First National Bank
1318 North Bridge Street
Elkin, NC 28621

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today