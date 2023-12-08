Terry Baucom’s funeral arrangements

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Terry Baucom, who passed away on December 7.

The family will sit for visitation from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, at the Reeves Theater in Elkin, NC, with funeral services to follow. The Reeves is located at 129 W Main Street in Elkin.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 13, at the Antioch Baptist Church in Monroe, NC at 1:00 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery afterwards.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Terry Baucom Bluegrass Scholarship Fund in care of:

First National Bank

1318 North Bridge Street

Elkin, NC 28621