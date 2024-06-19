Terry Baucom Banjo Championship in July

Deering Banjo Company and the Gold Tone Music Group, together with Cindy Baucom and the operators of the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest, have announced a most worthy tribute to bluegrass banjo legend, Terry Baucom, who we lost late last year.

Hosted this July will be the first ever Terry Baucom Banjo Championship, on July 20 during the Watson MusicFest, held in Sugar Grove in northwestern North Carolina. Prizes will be awarded to the top eight finishers among the 24 contestants to compete, including new banjos from Deering and Gold Tone.

The registration fee is only $15, and the contest is open to any three-finger style players who are not booked to perform at the festival. The hope is that the Championship will be able to expand into other playing styles in the future. Pre-registration is suggested but not required, as the first two dozen applicants to sign in at roll call on July 20 will be permitted to compete. One other person is allowed for each contestant to provide accompaniment.

Two rounds of performing will choose a winner, with each contestant being allowed one song or tune, and three minutes total time, in each round.

Judging this first year are Jens Kruger, Jason Burleson, and Steven Moore.

Prizes awarded are as follows:

1st place: Terry Baucom Prototype Deering Banjo #112 (last played by Terry Baucom); courtesy of Deering Banjo Company, and a Paige Pro Capo.

2nd place: Gold Tone Mastertone OB-Grandee Resonator Banjo; courtesy of GoldTone Music Group, and a Paige Pro capo.

3rd place: Gold Tone Cripple Creek Resonator Banjo – Courtesy of GoldTone Music Group, and a Paige capo.

Prizes for honorable mentions, places four through eight, will be announced soon.

What an honor to be named the Terry Baucom Banjo Champion!

Full competition rules and details, plus an online registration form, can be found online.