Tennessee Bluegrass Band signs with Billy Blue Records

Billy Blue Records in Nashville has announced the signing of fast rising bluegrass act, Tennessee Bluegrass Band, to the label. This group of talented young pickers and singers has only been together a few months, and has been making waves since the start.

The band can brag on two certain future bluegrass stars – singer and guitarist John Meador, and fiddler Aynsley Porchak. Meador learned the ropes with his family band, Kentucky JustUs, where his soaring tenor voice had people rubbing their eyes to see if it could really be coming from a young teen. At the same time, Anysley was studying in the bluegrass music program at ETSU, and winning the Grand Masters Fiddle Championship in both the US and Canada.

They are joined by John’s wife, Gracie, on bass and harmony vocals, banjo phenom, Lincoln Hensley, and experienced grasser, Tim Laughlin, on mandolin.

Jerry Salley, Creative and A&R Director for the label, says that he was sold right from the beginning.

“They captured my attention with the very first note from John Meador’s mouth. I love great singers, and this young man has a God-given gift to deliver a song. Then, add my friend, Aynsley Porchak, easily one of the greatest new fiddlers to command a presence on the collective bluegrass stage in recent memory; Sonny Osborne’s banjo protégé Lincoln Hensley; Gracie Meador’s beautiful harmony vocals and solid bass playing; and veteran Tim Laughlin’s dependable, ‘Lawson-esque’ mandolin style, and it all adds up to precisely the kind of talent we seek to support and present to the world. Tennessee Bluegrass Band had its choice of record labels. They chose Billy Blue, and our team is honored to work with them. We’re excited about their future, and together, we look forward to releasing a stellar debut album very soon!”

They are working on new material now with an eye towards having a debut album with Billy Blue early next year.

For Porchak, Tennessee Bluegrass Band is almost too good to be true.

“This is a group that I’m very pleased to be a part of. With the combination of powerful vocals and exciting instrumental arrangements, the band is formed with powerhouse musicians who have undeniable artistic chemistry. It’s an honor and a privilege to make music with these people, and we’re excited to share our spin on traditional bluegrass, something we like to call, ‘the future of the past!'”

This video the band posted back in June shows how well they handle the bluegrass greats.

Keep an eye on these folks.