Tennessee Bluegrass Band looking for new members

The
Tennessee Bluegrass Band, surely one of the most highly anticipated young bands in our music of late, is already dealing with personnel changes.
With a new album already completed for Billy Blue Records, and a solid year of dates booked for 2022, John Meador and his wife, Gracie, who had been the band’s guitarist, lead singer, and bassist, need to step away. Gracie is pregnant and likely to deliver soon, and she and John will need to be at home with their infant child as the touring season switches into gear in the new year.
So fellow founding members Lincoln Hensley on banjo, fiddler Aynsley Porchak, and mando-man Tim Laughlin are on the hunt now for experienced bluegrass pros ready to tour. They are looking for a guitar player and a bass player, able to sing either lead or tenor. Both must be capable vocalists, and they are looking for one or the other to be a distinctive singer to step in for John Meador, one of the most gifted tenor singers to come along in years.
The new members to be hired will have to be free for a major international tour in December of next year.
John, speaking for both he and Gracie, says that he wishes Lincoln, Aynsley, and Tim the very best going forward.
“It was great to have the opportunity to play with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band. We made some really great music. However through much consideration and prayer recently, we’ve decided to leave the band as we will be welcoming our baby girl into the world any day now. There are many different reasons as to why we are leaving the band, but the bottom line is, we have different priorities and goals, and they can find bandmates better suited for them. I wish them all the success they can possibly have and we are on peaceful terms.”
To be considered for the gig, the band asks that any interested party
email them a video of themselves playing and singing. They hope to make their decision soon.
