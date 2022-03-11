Tennessee Bluegrass Band announces new members

Just last summer we were introducing everyone to an exciting new group, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, which included several of the most promising young artists in our business. They were swiftly signed by Billy Blue Records who swept them into the studio to start work on a debut album.

And here we are less than a year later announcing some new members of the band. But in the true bluegrass way, the show must go on!

The group is still headed up by the team of Aynsley Porchak on fiddle and Lincoln Hensley on banjo, both recent graduates of the bluegrass music program at East Tennessee State University, with fellow founding member Tim Laughlin on mandolin. Despite their youth, both Aynsley and Lincoln have already amassed real experience in bluegrass, Porchak with Carolina Blue and Hensley with Bobby Osborne. Tim is a veteran sideman having played with a number of top artists, including Larry Sparks, Dale Ann Bradley, and Marty Raybon.

Now coming into the band are Lincoln Mash on guitar and Tyler Griffith on bass. Both likewise come with a stellar resume. Lincoln has been playing guitar since he was a boy, and working professionally in bluegrass since he was 14 years old. Of late he has been part of the Coal Cave Hollow Boys, a fast rising group from Ohio, who took first place in the Pinecastle Records National Bluegrass Band Competition in 2019.

Tyler came into bluegrass through the time tested method of the family band, who also studied at ETSU. A talented multi-instrumentalist, he has worked previously on bass with Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Jeff Parker and Company, and King Springs Road.

Porchak tells us that they are delighted with their new bandmates and the sound they are getting.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lincoln Mash and Tyler Griffith into the Tennessee Bluegrass Band! Lincoln brings a soulful, old-school blend of bluegrass and country music to his lead vocals and guitar playing that audiences already love, and together with Tyler’s high harmony vocals and solid bass playing, these guys truly help to bring the band’s sound to the next level. Both Lincoln and Tyler have already brought great musicianship and enthusiasm to the table, and have really been a God-send to this band. We can’t wait to see you out on the road and show you just how awesome these new additions truly are!”

She also mentioned that they will all be headed back to the studio next week to finish up their project with Billy Blue.

The band will continue to focus on the hard driving sound from the early days of bluegrass music, and the first generation of artists, through both classic and original material.

Tennessee Bluegrass Band already has a busy schedule booked for this season, with new dates still coming in. You can learn more bout the group by visiting them online.