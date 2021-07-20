Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has released a new single from Ozark grassers Cedar Hill. Like their previous release, this latest, comes from their upcoming album, Tend To My Flowers New Chapter, expected this fall.
The band has been active since 1967, formed back then by mandolinist Frank Ray and his uncle. A good many bandmates have come and gone over the years, and the new album title reflects this freshly formulated version of the group.
Written by Dale Haverstick, this song is something of a tearjerker, but not in a typical broken-hearted way.
Tend To My Flowers speaks of the trials of Alzheimer’s disease, in the person of a poor confused woman who tells her caregivers that she just wants to get home and putter in her garden. In fine traditional country music fashion, the third verse brings a resolution to the poor woman’s plight, albeit in an unexpected way.
It is beautifully sung by Cedar Hill guitarist Dalton Harper, with just the right plaintive tone.
He is supported by Ray on mandolin, Patti LaFleur on bass, Pete Brown on fiddle, Tim Crouch on second fiddle, and Bill Cross on banjo. Frank and Patti handle the harmonies.
Try to keep a dry eye, I dare you.
Tend To My Flowers from Cedar Hill is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Look for
New Chapter around World of Bluegrass time, where Cedar Hill is an invited Bluegrass Ramble showcase act.
