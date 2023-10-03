McCoury Music has released a new single from The Price Sisters, a bit of a departure for this group who typically hews very close to the traditional sound. It’s their bluegrass cover of Ten Cent Pistol, written and originally recorded by The Black Keys in 2010.

The Sisters are twins Lauren and Leanna Price, who have been playing and singing together since they were young girls. Both have become versatile instrumentalists, Lauren on mandolin and Leanna on fiddle, and their sibling harmony has carried them to great success in bluegrass music.

Lauren tells us that this one was suggested by their producer, Ronnie McCoury.

“At first it felt a bit different being sourced outside of the bluegrass genre, but we feel it’s a cool modern play on a standard murder ballad, and we like the way it fit into our sound as a group. We worked it up for the studio and have been getting really nice response from Ten Cent Pistol, and are really happy with how it came out.”

As you might guess by that description, it’s a dark sounding number about a woman who takes revenge on the man who destroyed her good name. Leanna sings the lead with Lauren on harmony. They are supported by regular bandmates Trevor Holder on banjo and Connor Vlietstra on guitar, along with Dennis Crouch on bass and Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

Ten Cent Pistol from The Price Sisters is available now from popular download and streaming services online.