Telluride from Caroline Owens

Billy Blue Records has a hot new single today for their fast-rising young star, Caroline Owens. It’s a song from Bill Whyte and Andrea Pearson called Telluride, a more contemporary sound than has been her norm, but which suits her warm, Dolly-like voice to a “T”.

Owens gets into the spirit of the song sharing a few words about the track.

“Buckle up! We’re goin’ on a wild ride to Telluride. Set to the soundtrack of blazing banjos and fiery fiddling, this tune is the sound of a weary heart finally letting go. Many thanks to writers, Bill Whyte and Andrea Pearson, for painting this picture-perfect mountain scene. Turn up the radio dial, and roll down the windows— We’re hitchin’ a ride to Telluride, y’all!”

She’s got Nashville’s best in the saddle as well, with Cody Kilby on guitar, Darin Aldridge on mandolin, Matt Menefee on banjo, Tammy King on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Jerry Salley adds harmony vocals.

Have a listen as we premiere the track a month out from its September release.

Telluride will be available September 5 from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves are enabled now.

Look for it as well on her debut project with Billy Blue Records, release date not yet announced.