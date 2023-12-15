Taylor’s Ride video from Todd Taylor

Todd Taylor, everyone’s favorite rock ‘n roll banjo picker, has a new single and video out this week. It’s one he wrote called Taylor’s Ride, which is essentially his life story in song.

And what a life it’s been! Starting out at six years old, he toured with his brother as The Taylor Twins while still a youngster. The Ride continues with references to a number of milestones in his career, from being endorsed by Gretsch, being recognized by the Guinness Book as fastest banjo player, to achieving Top 40 success, and the mitochondrial muscle disease (similar to muscular dystrophy) that nearly cost him his life.

Between autobiographical verses, we get a taste of Todd’s rock banjo style, a unique roll-based approach that suits the genre as well as it does bluegrass.

In the video we see Taylor with his five, and his bus, tootling through his native South Carolina.

Check it out…

Taylor’s Ride is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.