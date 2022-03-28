Taylor Parks to Josh Grigsby and County Line

Skip to content
Josh Grigsby and County Line, a rising traditional bluegrass band from Virginia’s Northern Neck, has announced the addition of Taylor Parks on banjo.
The group is centered around the singing of the husband-and-wife team of Josh and Crystal Grigsby, who grew up around bluegrass music along the Chesapeake Bay. They have a pair of self-produced albums to their credit, and a busy schedule of performances between Richmond and the DC region.
Parks, only 18 years old, has been playing banjo for the past 10 years. Like Josh, he grew up in a bluegrass loving family, and hails from a spot on Virginia’s Eastern Shore called Modest Town. Taylor’s father, Wes Parks, played with bluegrass band No Spare Time, so young Taylor was able to absorb the music as a child. As a teen he began exploring his own interest in the music, and has become a fine picker.
He says that he feels fortunate to be given this opportunity.
“Josh’s vocals are top of the line and everyone in the band has made me feel welcome.”
And Josh feels the same.
“Taylor fits the band like a glove and his style of playing will complement our music well. Seeing young people dedicated and in love with bluegrass music is always encouraging, as they are the future of the genre.”
Taylor joins Josh Grigsby on guitar, Mark Baker on reso-guitar, Ryan Holder on bass, David Lewis on mandolin, and Crystal Grigsby on harmony vocals.
Here’s video of the group earlier this month in Powhatan, VA on a Flatt & Scruggs classic.
You can learn more about Josh Grisgby and County Line by
visiting them online.
