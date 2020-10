Taxland – twin mandolin instrumental from Justin Moses and Sierra Hull

Bluegrass music’s favorite young married couple, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, is back with another hot mandolin instrumental, Taxland. It’s one Justin wrote which appears on his upcoming Mountain Fever album, Fall Like Rain.

The tune falls into the contemporary gypsy jazz style that David Grisman introduced into bluegrass in the 1980s, and which now maintains a solid corner of the sound, especially among mandolinists and guitarists.

Justin and Sierra start it off with twin mandolins, then trade fiery solos, along with Bryan Sutton and Michael Cleveland, leading up to a harmony mandolin ending. Anyone who loves fiery picking will get a charge out of Taxland.

Here’s a taste.

Taxland is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.