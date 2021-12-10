Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz are Dancing In The Snow

Mountain Fever Records has released another nice year end number for the holidays, this time from Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz.

Dancing in the Snow isn’t really a Christmas song, but it captures the joy to be found during the holidays when cold weather outdoor activities abound. It’s another co-write by this celebrated team of singers and songwriters, who have been writing together for several years. They have a new duo project of their original songs set for next year, but they also wanted to have a couple of new ones that celebrate the holiday spirit this month, wholly separate from their upcoming album, Surely Will Be Singing.

This new single also differs from the duo record as it features a full bluegrass band, the perfect setting for this feel good song. With Tammy singing lead and playing both mandolin and fiddle, Thomm plays guitar and adds the harmony vocal. They are supported by Justin Moses on banjo and Mark Fain on bass.

It makes for a delightful track, just the thing when you are wrapped up at home from the cold, or sitting by a roaring fire.

Have a listen…

Dancing In The Snow is available now from popular download and streaming sites online.

Be on the lookout next month for Tammy and Thomm’s Surely Will Be Singing project.