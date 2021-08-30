Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz project for Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Nashville singers and songwriters, Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz, to the label for a special project of their music.

Both artists are well known in the bluegrass community. Jutz has been writing, playing, and singing in Nashville for many years, and has recently gained a higher profile by stepping out front on several albums performing his own music. Rogers, meanwhile, has established a sterling reputation as a founding member of The Steeldrivers, where her songs, fiddling, and vocals have been a foundation of the band sound.

The two met at an industry event in 2016 where they enkindled a friendship, which has led to a lasting professional relationship. After exchanging contact information that day, they have written more than 140 songs together, and have picked out twelve of the best for I Surely Will Be Singing, their upcoming duo record for Mountain Fever.

A single for the title track is set to release September 21, one Thomm says came through a casual observation during last year’s shutdowns.

“I Surely Will Be Singing was inspired by the realization that bird life blossomed significantly during the pandemic because of less traffic. And as people spent more time at home or outside during lockdown, they were more likely to notice that abundance.

Also, that song talks about playing music not just because it’s a career. It talks about singing and playing and creating because you were created to do that. It’s a really simple song, too, musically and lyrically. We’re so influenced by old music that simplicity is something we’re always looking for.”

Following the single, the full album, I Surely Will Be Singing, is expected in 2022.