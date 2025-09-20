Tall Oaks Music signs Paul Williams to writing deal

Paul Williams, the 90-year-old member of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, has a new job.

His writing deal with the newly-created Tall Oaks Music was announced Friday in Chattanooga, just hours after his contributions as a writer and singer were celebrated in a tribute session at IBMA’s Bluegrass Live!

Tall Oaks is off to a fast start as the newest bluegrass publisher. The writing group, announced earlier this week at World of Bluegrass, also disclosed the signings of veteran songwriters Tom Botnik and Jack Shannon.

Another bluegrass legend, Tall Oaks co-leader Doyle Lawson, said when business partner Donna Ulisse suggested Williams as a marquee name for the new venture, he immediately picked up the phone and made the offer to his former bandmate. Lawson asked when he last wrote a song. “Just this morning,” Williams told him.

Williams wrote and sang a number of bluegrass and gospel songs for Jimmy Martin, his band boss and brother-in-law. Among them are Mr. Engineer, Steppin’ Stones, and Hold Watcha Got. He also played and sang in Martin’s band.

If his writing chops remain as strong as his voice, the bluegrass world is in for a treat.

But the other two writers that Tall Oaks announced aren’t just taking up spots on the roster.

Botnik has a collection of cuts and awards to his credit. Lawson recorded numerous Botnik songs, including How Do You Say Goodbye to 60 Years and It Took a Man Like That. Dailey and Vincent and numerous other artists have also cut his songs.

Shannon has had cuts with Jim Hurst, Alan Bibey and others.

All three sang original songs during Friday’s announcement.

Turnberry Records boss Keith Barncastle said label artists Johnny Williams, Greg Blake, and others will also contribute songs to the new venture, which is under the Turnberry umbrella.