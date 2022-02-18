Skip to content
Noted bluegrass songwriter
Milan Miller has a turn as a singer as well this week in a new single from Melton & Miller Music, his label partnership with Buddy Melton of Balsam Range.
This one is entitled
, written by Miller with his frequent collaborator, Beth Husband, a stream of consciousness sort of number designed to make you think. Talking To Myself
Milan sings lead and plays guitar and mandolin, supported by Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, Seth Taylor on banjo, Gaven Largent on rest-guitar, and Buddy Melton on bass.
He acknowledges how differently this song hits as opposed to his recent releases.
“Most of the songs that I have released over the past few years have been of the upbeat persuasion, and had a storyline that unfolded over the course of three minutes.
Talking to Myself falls more within the realm of a mid-tempo feel, with some really tasteful interplay between Gaven and Aubrey on the dobro and fiddle. The song is more of a snapshot in time approach, where the lyrics and the mood are designed to set the stage for the listener to fill in the rest of the story with their own experiences. I’m guessing that most people at one point or another have found themselves on a seemingly endless overnight trek through the middle of nowhere and longing for the lights of home.”
Have a listen…
Talking To Myself from Milan Miller is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
