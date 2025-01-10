Take Your Circus on the Road from Gena Britt

Melton & Miller Music are starting the new year with a single from banjo player/vocalist Gena Britt, of Sister Sadie.

Gena had established herself as a bluegrass pro long before Sister Sadie hit it big. From her home in North Carolina she spent time in a number of touring groups, from Petticoat Junction, New Vintage, Lou Reid & Carolina, and Alan Bibey & Grasstowne to The Daughters of Bluegrass and her own Gena Britt Band. People have admired her banjo picking and her singing voice from the 1990s to today.

This new release is a song called Take Your Circus on the Road, written by Connie Harrington and Don Pfrimmer, about a lady who has figured out that her romantic partner had been selling her a bill of goods, and she’s finally found the courage to send him packing.

Britt tells us that it came to her while she was filling in for Marc Pruett back in 2021.

“When I was traveling some with Balsam Range and we were talking about collaborating on some recorded material, Buddy [Melton] played me this song in a parking lot in Georgia between sets, and said he could hear me doing this tune. I love the fun aspect and creative songwriting of this tune. It struck a chord with me and I’m really proud of how the track turned out.”

Gena sings the lead and plays banjo supported by Milan Miller on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Buddy Melton on bass. Buddy and Milan sing harmony.

Despite the heartbroken theme, it really is a lovely song.

Have a listen…

Take Your Circus on the Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio broadcasters via AirPlay Direct.