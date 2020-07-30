Take The Long Way Home video from Alex Leach Band

Mountain Home Music has released a music video for their debut single from the Alex Leach Band, Take The Long Way Home.

Alex and the band have gone with a flower power look for this video shoot, a new wrinkle to their established vintage vibe. We see them all loaded in to their orange VW bus for a ride through some country roads, and a nice rendition of the song which Alex wrote with his wife, and singing partner, Miranda.

Have a look…

Also seen are JT Coleman on bass, Joshua Gooding on mandolin, and Brandon Masur on banjo. Absent is guest fiddler, John Rigsby, who played on the recording.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.