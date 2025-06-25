Take My Hand from Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley

We have a new single to share from a couple of young bluegrass artists we’ve had our eyes on for some time, now teamed up together.

It’s Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley and their band on a song Heather wrote and sings called Take My Hand. It’s a lovely piece, written with Billy Droze and Dave Norris, where Alley is telling a new amorous partner that she’s ready to take the leap, if he’s on board as well.

Heather is a delightful vocalist from Ohio, who also plays the fiddle. She and Lincoln have hooked up both professionally and romantically, and from this first taste one would expect great things to come.

Mash comes from Ohio as well, and grew up in Athens. We last saw him as the guitarist and lead singer with The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, where he appeared on their debut album. He and Alley as a duo suggests some fine new material, and some terrific singing as well.

Their band includes Logan Hembree on mandolin, Luke Montgomery on banjo, and Austin Maynard on bass. Jeff Partin provides guest reso-guitar on the single.

Lincoln says that they’ve been hard at work this past few months, arranging and recording new music.

“We’re so excited to finally share the music we’ve poured our hearts, time, and passion into.

Heather Alley is a truly gifted songwriter, and it’s long overdue for her songs to be out in the world. This project has been a labor of love from start to finish, and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone involved.

This is just the beginning—our full album will be released July 17 at the Industrial Strength Summer Fest in Xenia, Ohio.”

Take a listen, and remember these names: Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley.

Take My Hand is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.