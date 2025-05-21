Take Me Home from Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett

Bonfire Music Group has shared a new single from Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett, taken from their current EP, 1682.

Interestingly, given the theme of most of the songs, and the fact that all the others were written by Lane and Bennett, this latest release is their acoustic take on Brit rocker Phil Collins’s 1985 hit, Take Me Home.

Performed on two guitars, with Shawn taking the lead vocal, this long-running duo side project turns in a pleasant, memorable, and very grassy arrangement of this ’80s stadium anthem. Lane’s son Grayson adds harmony vocals.

Regardless of whether you remember the original, this new version offers a nice scaled-back look at the song, effectively paired with the Lanes’ plaintive and uncomplicated singing style.

Have a listen.

Take Me Home, and the full 1682 album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.