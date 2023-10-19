Take Me High from JigJam

High energy Irish grassers JigJam have a new single, Take Me High, written by their banjo player, Daithi Melia, who founded the band with guitarist/vocalist Jamie McKeogh back in 2012.

They cut the track in St Louis, MO, which has been serving as the group’s American home base while working on a new album. JigJam has had a big year in the States, making their Grand Ole Opry debut during the spring, and playing recently at the Walnut Valley Festival in Kansas.

McKeogh tells us that this new song has been going over quite well during their summer tour season. He and Melia are joined by Gavin Strappe on mandolin, and Danny Hunter on fiddle.

Check it out…

Take Me High is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Jigjam made this video earlier this year, which includes a behind the scenes look at their Opry debut, featuring sound check, back stage jam, and finally, their stage performance.