Take Me As I Am video from Mile Twelve

Mile Twelve has produced a music video just ahead of the release of their upcoming album, Close Enough To Hear, due later this week. It will be their first recorded effort since bringing new members Ella Jordan on fiddle and Korey Brodsky on mandolin into the group.

In keeping with their norm, the new video, for Take Me As I Am, is a fairly epic song written and sung by guitarist Evan Murphy, with a serious literary theme.

He says this one has a Homeric inspiration.

“There is a scene in the Odyssey when Odysseus washes up on shore, shipwrecked and nearly drowned. A young woman named Nausicaa is washing her clothes when she sees the naked man of twists and turns in dire need of help. As Naussica’s family nurses Odysseus back to health, he develops an affection for her.

I always wondered whether Odysseus started to doubt his voyage at that point, tempted to stay put on that island, imagining a whole alternative life for himself.

This song started out as a jaunty folk rock number that I strummed on guitar with my fellow songwriter Danny Erker, but I started to imagine it with doubletime banjo and a pulsing, anthemic string band groove.

Happily my bandmates were more than up for the challenge. I love how this one turned out.”

Those bandmates, in addition to Ella and Korey, include Evan’s fellow founding members BB Bowness own banjo and Nate Sabat on bass.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for the full Close Enough To Hear album are enabled now online. It will be available from popular download and streaming services on February 3.

Mile Twelve will also be touring in support of the new project starting in March.