The judges have shared their decision in the 2024 SPBGMA Band Championship, finishing this afternoon in Nashville.

Bands compete over the course of two days in multiple rounds to come to the results below.

And the winners are:

Sycamore Special Off The Rails The Baker Family The Flatlanders Riley Gilbreath & Lone Star Blue Pythagoras Echo Valley Headin’ Home

Well done and congratulations all, especially to Sycamore Special from Arkansas who took first place!