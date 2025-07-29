Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong from Bobby and C.J.

Another bluegrass classic by Bobby Osborne and C.J. Lewandowski, recorded shortly before Bobby passed away in 2023 – a perfect slice of bluegrass history.

A new single is available from Turnberry Records’ upcoming Bobby Osborne and C.J. Lewandowski album, Keep On Keepin’ On, a Bill Monroe and Lester Flatt-written standout, Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong. The song was among the first recorded by Monroe and his “original bluegrass band” in 1947, and has been recut by any number of other artists through the years.

This latest version finds Osborne singing in duet with Molly Tuttle which Lewandowski says means more than just a contemporary cover of the Lester and Bill original.

While Bobby was serving in the Korean War (1951-53), his mother, Daisy, who was fearful for her son’s return, played this song daily until he returned. He only learned this recently, through a story shared by his brother Sonny, who was still at home while Bobby was in the Marines.

“Sweetheart is a classic, but Bobby put his own unique stamp on it — especially alongside Molly Tuttle. The female voice on this song was extremely important, and there’s a reason why.

When I asked Bobby if he wanted to cut this song, he hesitated. The original meant so much to him. But when we told him Sonny’s story — how his mother had played that record for two years straight while he was away — Bobby paused, and said, ‘I’ve lived 91 years and never knew that until today… let’s do it for my mother.'”

In addition to Tuttle, Lewandowski brought in Bobby’s sons Wynn on banjo, Robby on percussion, and Bobby Jr. on bass, alongside Wyatt Ellis on third mandolin, Aynsley Porchak on twin fiddles, Avery Welter on guitar, and Scotty Sanders on steel guitar.

Here’s the result.

Keep On Keepin’ On is set for release on August 22, a project which was incomplete when we lost Bobby two years ago, and nearly laid unfinished, such was C.J.’s grief at the loss of his dear friend. Thankfully he overcame the loss sufficiently to put the final touches on the album, which serves as both a tribute to a true bluegrass hero, and an example of his many talents.

Sweetheart You Done Me Wrong is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.