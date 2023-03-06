Sweetheart – new single from Larry Sparks

Rebel Records has released a final single from their upcoming Larry Sparks solo project, It’s Just Me, one he lovingly sings, simply called Sweetheart.

The album takes its name from the fact that it was recorded without a band, featuring just Larry and his guitar, with his son, Dee, backing him on second guitar and/or bass. To make it even more personal, all the tracks were cut in Sparks’ new home studio.

Sweetheart comes from prolific bluegrass songwriter Wyatt McCubbin, who penned this lovely ballad with Sparks in mind.

Larry says that he has had this song for some time, and figured this low key project was the perfect home for it.

“When I was thinking about what to record for this album, I was drawn to Sweetheart, and the touching words the man has for his wife, particularly how he appreciates her through the hard times and the good times. I am singing from my heart to my fans and I hope they will enjoy it.”

Sounds like a future classic. Check it out.

Sweetheart from Larry Sparks is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Pre-orders for It’s Just Me, which will release on March 31, are enabled now online.